Luther Daniel Clark III, 69, resident of Michie, TN, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Walnut, MS. A Memorial Service honoring the life of Mr. Clark will be announced at a later date. Ripley Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Mr. Clark was born June 14, 1952, in Tupelo, MS, to the late Luther Daniel Clark Jr. and Agnus Pauline Hopper Clark. He was a graduate of the McNairy Public School System and continued his education with the Austin Peay School of Arts in Nashville, TN. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Corinth and had a successful career as a master carpenter who firmly believed in working hard, being honest, and helping to improve people's lives. Mr. Clark's love for horses, support for his family and his faith in God will be missed. His memory will continue to live in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Judith Clark, two daughters, Kelly Bennett (Jason) of Michie, TN, and Caitlyn Clark of Rienzi, one son, Luther Daniel Clark IV of Michie, TN, one sister, Diane Clark Pastor (John) of Chattanooga, TN, one brother, Dean Clark of Memphis, TN, and five grandchildren, Addyson Bennett, Jaidyn Thrasher, Avyn Godwin, Roman Paterson, and Luther Daniel Clark V "Luie". He is also preceded in death by two sisters, Denice Clark and Darlene Mathews, and one brother, David Clark. Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.