James Walter Clark, 61, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Rest Heaven Nursing Home in Ripley. Services will be on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 12 Noon at Rienzi Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday evening, January 22, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 5:00pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Rienzi Cemetery.

