John Alva Clark, 84, of Memphis, Tennessee, formerly of Ripley, MS, was born to Leonard Horace and Bertha Mae Hamm Clark in Tremont, MS, on September 16, 1937 and passed on August 10, 2022. He grew up in Red Bay, AL, and resided in Ripley, MS, for most of his life, where he had a successful career in retail. He always brought a smile to his customers' faces and never met a stranger. He was an avid sportsman, enjoyed gardening, and spending time with his beloved wife, family, and friends. Mr. Clark is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Lillian Rubine Clark; his son, Philip Anthony Clark (Myra); his grandchildren, Anna Kathryn Hall (Christopher), Thomas Kyle Clark, Laken Elizabeth Clark, Elizabeth Livingston Morris (Kevin), and Sarah Anderson Livingston; his great-grandchild, Henry Rhodes Morris; and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Horace Clark and Bertha Mae Hamm Clark; and his siblings, Oliver Edward Clark (Maydale), Amy Jean Gilliand (Eddie), and Horace Lane Clark. Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka, MS, is entrusted with the arrangements. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home - Iuka. Funeral Services are scheduled immediately afterwards at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Bro. Jerry Bingham. Pallbearers include Kyle Clark, Gary Childers, Chris Hall, Warren Mills, Dylan Wallace, and Mike Wallace. Interment will follow at Rutledge- Salem Cemetery. Memorials may be made in John's honor to the Alzheimer's Association. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.