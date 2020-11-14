Roy Raymond Clark, Jr. (83) passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home in Myrtle. He was born on July, 12, 1937 to the late Roy Sr. and Mary Smith Clark. He married the love of his life, Joy Barnes Clark on July 19, 1959 and together they had two daughters. He was a member of New Bethel Church of Christ. He enjoyed playing Solitaire, watching westerns, going to gospel singings and going out to eat. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Services are 2 pm Monday, November 16, 2020 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Minister Ray Kennedy officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 pm on Sunday, November 15, 2020 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Burial will be in the New Bethel Cemetery. Roy is survived by his daughters, Donna Larkin of Booneville and Lisa Briscoe (Jeff) of Myrtle; his sister, Norma Kolb (Cecil) of AR; his special friend and caregiver, Jeanette Briscoe of Myrtle; his grandchildren, Jamie Raden (Luke) of Tupelo, Ray Larkin (Missie) of Booneville, Heather Gann (Mitch) of Booneville, Jessica Guin (Tony) of Kirkville, Jonathan Jackson (Bridgett) of Booneville and Nathan Larkin of Booneville; 27 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Clark, Sr. and Mary Smith Clark; his wife, Joy Barnes Clark; his son-in-law, William Larkin and 3 sisters. His grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
