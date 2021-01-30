Kali Cheyenne Clark, 22, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 as the result of an automobile accident. Kali was born in Tupelo, March 6, 1998 to Joni Clark and Jonathan Cantrell. She lived many years in Arkansas before returning to Mississippi. She was a talented artist, lover of life, animals, and especially her children and family. Kali worked as a waitress for Texas Roadhouse and was loved by her many coworkers. Kali leaves behind her parents, Joni Clark and fiancé, Austin Harris, of Pontotoc; her father, Jon Cantrell and Kali's "other" mother, Joann Cantrell, of Pangburn, Arkansas; her three beautiful children, Leonides Jesus Ramos, Carmen Rosali Ramos, and Emma-Leigh Lovell Cox; her siblings, Liam Felkins, Madison Felkins, Samantha Clark, Sean McLaughlin, Christina Wright, Nichole Parker, Dana Cantrell, Isabella Rhoades, and Jon Jon Cantrell; grandparents, Theresa Herring, Steve Clark and Sandy Cantrell; and many extended family members and friends who will miss Kali tremendously. She was preceded in death by her sister, Patience Wallace; and grandparents, Arnold Cantrell, Pamela Thompson, and Billy Herring. The family will honor Kali's life with a memorial service at their home. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
