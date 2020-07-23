Kelly Lynn Cantrell Clark, 45, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Akron, Ohio, December 28, 1974 to Freddie Wayne and Fredda Fae Tindall Cantrell. Due to her father's career in the military, she moved from Akron to Germany, Texas and Louisiana before settling in Tupelo. In 1993, she graduated from Tupelo High School and went on to receive her bachelor's degree from Mississippi University for Women and her master's degree from Arkansas State University. For 22 years, she taught middle school, and twice received the Teacher of the Year award. She had a passion for and truly loved being a teacher. As her health declined, she wrote down this message to share, "I taught school for 22 years at a wonderful, small rural school in [South] Pontotoc. I miss everything about teaching. My school family (staff and students) check on me and pray for me. I am so blessed. I have taught fifth, sixth, and seventh grades. I have taught every subject except math, and they would pay me not to do that. Ha!" Kelly attended First Baptist Church from 4th grade to adulthood and was married there in 1998 to Chris Clark. They spent 22 wonderful years together. She was owned by her two adorable fur babies, Piper and Gypsy. Survivors include her husband, Chris Clark of Tupelo; parents; Fred and Fredda Cantrell of Tupelo; brother, David Wayne Cantrell of Tupelo; and mother-in-law, Joyce Clark Swain of Tupelo. A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Tupelo Memorial Park with Bro. Jimmy Flake and Rev. Ricky Young officiating. Memorials may be made to Second Chances Animal Rescue, PO Box 165, Pontotoc, MS 38863. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.