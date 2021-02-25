Lotus Clark, age 98, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital East in Memphis, TN. She was born on November 18, 1922 to Elson and Jewel Cooper Palmer. Lotus was a member of the First Baptist Church in Pontotoc. She enjoyed attending church and reading her Bible. Services will be at 1:00 PM Friday, February 26, 2021 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ken Hester officiating; burial will follow in the West Heights Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her niece, Linda Dance of Cordova, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dalton "Dook" Clark and a sister, Helen Phillips. Visitation will be from 11 AM until service time on Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
