Annie M. Clark Lyles, 77, passed away Saturday, June 05, 2021, at her residence in Spartanburg, SC. Services will be on Saturday July 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Prospect Cemetery in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Friday July 9, 2021 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery in Houston, MS.

