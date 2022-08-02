"So come with me, where dreams are born, and time is never planned"-Peter Pan Our precious Paxxtyn left his mom's embrace, embarking on an epic adventure to Heaven. Paxxtyn Tate Clark was born August 16, 2020 and passed away following a brief illness on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at LeBonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis. Paxxtyn, known as "Baby love", was an energetic boy who enjoyed nothing more than riding his Paw Patrol truck with his brother Prestyn, known as "Big love". He adored his mother and could always be seen "hooked to her cheek" and enjoyed manicures and pedicures from his "GG". Visitation for Paxxtyn will be Friday, August 5 from 5 PM to 9 PM and will continue Saturday, August 6 from 10 AM to 12 Noon at Springdale Baptist Church. Funeral Services will begin at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Loving memories will continue to be shared by his mother, Hillary Jayne Clark, brother Prestyn Clark, grandparents, Jeana "GG" Hill (Tim), all of Ripley and Mary Sue Clark of Dumas. Paxxtyn will meet his grandfather, Johnny Clark in Heaven. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share words of comfort with the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.