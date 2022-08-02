Paxxtyn Tate Clark

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

"So come with me, where dreams are born, and time is never planned"-Peter Pan Our precious Paxxtyn left his mom's embrace, embarking on an epic adventure to Heaven. Paxxtyn Tate Clark was born August 16, 2020 and passed away following a brief illness on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at LeBonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis. Paxxtyn, known as "Baby love", was an energetic boy who enjoyed nothing more than riding his Paw Patrol truck with his brother Prestyn, known as "Big love". He adored his mother and could always be seen "hooked to her cheek" and enjoyed manicures and pedicures from his "GG". Visitation for Paxxtyn will be Friday, August 5 from 5 PM to 9 PM and will continue Saturday, August 6 from 10 AM to 12 Noon at Springdale Baptist Church. Funeral Services will begin at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Loving memories will continue to be shared by his mother, Hillary Jayne Clark, brother Prestyn Clark, grandparents, Jeana "GG" Hill (Tim), all of Ripley and Mary Sue Clark of Dumas. Paxxtyn will meet his grandfather, Johnny Clark in Heaven. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share words of comfort with the family.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.