R. L. Clark passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was a truck driver for Wickes Lumber, jailor for Lee County and worked at auctions. He was an avid Duke Blue Devil basketball fan. He was a veteran of the United States Army and member of Euclatubba Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 3:00 p. m. with Bro. Bobby Robbins and Bro. Bobby Holland officiating. Burial will be in Friendship Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Erline Clark of Guntown; daughters, Carol Vandevander of Guntown and Connie Sanders (David) of Guntown; granddaughters, Amanda Dillard (Matthew) of Tupelo, Ashley Patterson of Saltillo, and Kalee Sanders of Guntown; grandson, Justin Sanders of Guntown; great-grandsons, Mason Fondren, Adam Dillard and Tyler Dillard; brother, Millard Clark of Tupelo; nephews, Robert Lee Clark (Virginia) of Brandon, Harry Clark of Marianna, Ark, Chuck Clark (DeAnna) of Smithville, James Webb of Odenville and Tim Webb (Debbie) of Saltillo; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Annie Bell McComb Clark; siblings, J.C. Clark, Willard Clark, Lenoard Clark, Lorainne Clark, Ruth Clark, Morine Webb and an infant daughter. Pallbearers will be Billy Glidewell, Terry Glidewell, Rod Davis, Darren Herring, Steve Brooks, Jim Johnson, Jimmy White and Terry Herring. Visitation will be Thursday at Waters Funeral Home for 1:00 - 3:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.