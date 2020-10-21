R. L. Clark passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was a truck driver for Wickes Lumber, jailor for Lee County and worked at auctions. He was an avid Duke Blue Devil basketball fan. He was a veteran of the United States Army and member of Euclatubba Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 3:00 p. m. with Bro. Bobby Robbins and Bro. Bobby Holland officiating. Burial will be in Friendship Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Erline Clark of Guntown; daughters, Carol Vandevander of Guntown and Connie Sanders (David) of Guntown; granddaughters, Amanda Dillard (Matthew) of Tupelo, Ashley Patterson of Saltillo, and Kalee Sanders of Guntown; grandson, Justin Sanders of Guntown; great-grandsons, Mason Fondren, Adam Dillard and Tyler Dillard; brother, Millard Clark of Tupelo; nephews, Robert Lee Clark (Virginia) of Brandon, Harry Clark of Marianna, Ark, Chuck Clark (DeAnna) of Smithville, James Webb of Odenville and Tim Webb (Debbie) of Saltillo; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Annie Bell McComb Clark; siblings, J.C. Clark, Willard Clark, Lenoard Clark, Lorainne Clark, Ruth Clark, Morine Webb and an infant daughter. Pallbearers will be Billy Glidewell, Terry Glidewell, Rod Davis, Darren Herring, Steve Brooks, Jim Johnson, Jimmy White and Terry Herring. Visitation will be Thursday at Waters Funeral Home for 1:00 - 3:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

