On Monday morning, August 31, 2020, James L. Clark, Sr., 67, resident of the Dumas Community and lifelong resident of Tippah County, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home. Visitation for Mr. Clark will be from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM Thursday, September 3 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will follow at 6 PM in the Dumas Cemetery with Bro. Howard Goolsby officiating. Mr. Clark was born March 17, 1953 in Tippah County, the youngest son of 15 children of the late Ben and Dovie Smith Clark. He received his education in the Blue Mountain Public School System and was married February 28, 1976 to his beloved wife, Debra Ann Stiles Clark who preceded him in death December 16, 1997. A Christian and affectionately known as "Thunder, Mr. Clark was employed by BenchCraft Corporation for 18 years before retiring. He will be remembered by many as an active person who enjoyed helping others, visiting with friends at the "Dumas Store" and staying busy by picking up cans along his neighborhood and mowing his yard. Survivors include his daughter, Windy Gates (Adam) , one son James L. Clark, Jr., both of Dumas, three sisters, Celia Clark of Blue Mountain, Betty Henry and Ann Kelly, both of Ripley, one brother, T. Clark (Melinda) of Blue Mountain and two grandchildren, Hunter and Allison Gates. He was also preceded in death by eleven brothers. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Clark family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
