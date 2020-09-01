TIPPAH COUNTY -- James L. "Thunder" Clark, Sr., 67, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at his residence in Dumas. Services will be on Graveside Service will be Thursday, September 3 at 6 PM at Dumas Cemetry. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 3 from 3:30 PM to 5 :30 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home..

