Susan "Beth" Elizabeth Tory Clark, 25, passed away May 12, 2020. She was born January 18, 1995, to Stephen and Lisa Clark. She loved life and family. There will be a private family service Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Terry Ethridge will officiate. Burial will be in the Martintown Cemetery in Union County. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangments. Survivors: her parents; grandparents-Pamela and Derrell Todd and Linda Clark; Aunt Jennifer Hurd, Uncle Jeff Hurd, Aunt Kristy Roberts, Aunt Amy Clark, and Uncle Chuck Clark. Preceded in death by: grandfather-Charles Clark Pallbearers: Chuck Clark, Charlie Forester, George Thompson, Raymond Foreman, Dalton Mann and Sam Cook.
