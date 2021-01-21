David Victor "Vic" Clark,61, passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. He was born on August 14, 1959 in Pontotoc to James Durwood Clark and Ernestine Davidson Clark. He worked as a truck driver for KJ Transportation and Daren Tedder. He leaves behind his wife, Melony Hood Clark of Houlka; his son, Jacob Clark of Houlka; his grandson, Andrew Clark; his granddaughter, Miranda Clark; his brothers, Bryan (Ann) Clark of Woodland, Trent (Bridget) Clark of Houlka, and Billy (Janet) Clark of Houlka; his sister, Gloria McGregor of Oxford; his sister-in-law, Priscilla Clark of Greenville, TN; his in-laws, Johnny (Rhonda) Hood, Sherry (Steve) Russell, Deidra Earnest, Kevin (Jody) Hood, and Laura (Dennis) Howell; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Durwood and Ernestine Clark; his brothers, Scott Clark and Terry Clark. Funeral services will be on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 2:00 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church in Vardaman with Brother Robert Earl Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in Poplar Springs Cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin at 1:00 until 2:00 on Sunday, January 24 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church. Southern Funeral Chapel of Houston has the honor of serving his family.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.