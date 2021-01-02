William Trent Clark 18, was born into this world on July 11, 2002. He was born into much joy and celebration to Jamie Bishop and Harold Clark. On December 31, 2020 Heaven celebrated with his Daddy as he joined the everlasting reunion. Trent spread so much joy to all who knew him and loved him in his short 18 years on earth. He had a beautiful smile and a gentle heart. He was an amazing son, his Moma's "Lovebug" and a wonderful brother to his Sissy and Bubba. Trent enjoyed riding four wheelers, being with his friends and playing games. He was a 2020 graduate of Thrasher High School, was employed at William-Sonoma in Booneville and he was a Baptist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday, January 04, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Gary Kennedy officiating. Burial will be in New Site Cemetery. He is survived by his mother, Jamie Bishop of New Site; brother, Trevor Clark that will always, miss him and keep him in his heart; sister, Cortney Wilson (Cody); grandparents, Debbie and Ray Bishop, Rosie Stanley and Harmon Clark; special uncle, James Ray Bishop; uncle, Bobby Clark (Jill); aunt, Judy Robinson; niece, Ceagann Wilson; host of great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins and many lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Clark and his aunt, Marie Bishop. Pallbearers will be Austin Mcvey, Dakota Livingston, Marcus Taylor, Devin Self, Al Roberts and Martin Lindsey. Visitation will be Monday at the funeral home from 11:00 a. m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
