Lottie Clarke, 75, was born on September 12, 1944 in Benton County, Mississippi, to the late Bishop Hardy L. Coleman, Sr. and the late Sister Ezera Starks Coleman. She departed her earthly life on March 1, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. She leaves to cherish her many memories: six sons: Pastor Eric (Kathy) Johnson, Gil (Carla) Johnson, Gary Johnson, Elder Jeff (Andrea) Johnson and Pastor Detrick (Angela) Johnson, all of Blue Mountain, MS, and Alonzo (Mac) (Janice) Washington of Lexington, MS; a Granddaughter that she raised as her own: Min. Bridget (Elder Willie) Hill of Blue Mountain, MS; six sisters: Cornelia (Joe) Barnes of Dolton, IL, Mary (Crawford) Nesbit of New Albany, MS, Evangelist Mildred (Pastor Willie) Chills of Blue Mountain, MS, Clara Harris and Elaine (Charlie) Wherry, both of Memphis, TN; two brothers: Thermon (Annette) Coleman of New Albany, MS and Jerry (Andrea) Harris of Memphis, TN and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 from 12:00 noon- 8:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS, with the family present from 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm. Service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at Flatwood Grove Church of the Living God in Blue Mountain, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Flatwood Church Cemetery in Blue Mountain, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
