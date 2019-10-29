Merle Raymond Claunch, 87, died Monday, October 28, 2019 at AvonLea Assisted Living in Tupelo. A native of Guntown, he was born March 21, 1932 to Raymond Strickland and Ruth Ella Moore Claunch. Merle was a graduate of both Cedar Hill High School and Itawamba Junior College and went on to attend Mississippi State University. Merle answered the call to arms and proudly served his Nation in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. In his younger years, he enjoyed camping, boating, fishing and bird hunting. He was active in Civitan Club where he served as Past President and enjoyed a fulfilling 60 year career with Tupelo Hardware Store which was one of the most rewarding achievements of his life. He was a huge supporter of Tupelo High School football and basketball. He was also a huge supporter and fan of Mississippi State University sports. Merle was a long-time and faithful member of First Baptist Church Tupelo. He will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing him. He leaves his daughter, Kimberly Claunch Nicholson and her husband, Robert A. "Tony" of Millbrook, Alabama; two granddaughters, Kristen Nicholson Killcreas and her husband, Toby of Millbrook and Brooke Elizabeth Nicholson of Los Angeles, California; great-granddaughter, Emma Killcreas; and two great-grandsons, Asa and Aaron Killcreas who after two generations of girls, were welcomed additions to the family. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife of 52 years, Marguerite Bailey Claunch. Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until service time Friday, November 1, 2019 at First Baptist Church Tupelo. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at First Baptist Church Tupelo with Rev. Matt Powell officiating. Graveside services with Military Honors will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Boyce Shelton, James Hall, Terry Simmons, Jerry Moore, Bobby Simmons and George Booth, III. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 4830 McWillie Circle, Jackson, MS 39206. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
