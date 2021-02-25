Mrs. Gloria Rae Caffey Clay, 73, passed away at home on February 13, 2021. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee on September 15, 1947 to James T. Caffey and Audrey S. Caffey. She graduated from Clarksdale High School and received a bachelor's degree in home economics from Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi. Because of her love for children, Gloria began a teaching career as a kindergarten teacher at Houston First Baptist Church. Continuing her career, Gloria completed teacher certification and taught eighth grade history at Houston Middle School until retirement. Active in the Houston community, Gloria was a member and president of the Cosmopolitan Club. She led Brownie and Girl Scout Troops, and with her late husband Don, supported the H.H.S. Touchdown Club, The Houston Diamond Club, and the H.H.S Cheerleading Squad. Of greatest importance was Gloria`s active membership at Houston First Baptist Church where she taught teen girls Sunday School classes and V.B.S. An avid reader, Gloria worked tirelessly in support of the Houston Carnegie Library. She served on the board of directors and was president of the board for several terms. In addition to her love of reading, Gloria was known for her sense of humor, her wise counsel and way with words, and especially her love for her family and friends. She will be missed by everyone whose life she touched. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all of Gloria`s friends and her neighbors, especially Tommie and Sharon Morgan for their care and support over the years. The family would also like to say a special thank you to Jonathan Blankenship. There are no words to describe the never-ending love Gloria had for Deanna and Tony Uhiren, Leigh Ann and Thomas Howell, Dawn and Jack Pumphrey, and Jill and Curt Skelton. Our family is forever grateful to them. To the "Bridge Club Girls"- Gloria`s loving sisterhood who shared and supported each other through every life event for over forty years- thank you for your unconditional devotion to each other. Funeral Services will be held at Houston First Baptist Church on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Terry Rhodes and Bro. Greg Simmons officiating. Visitation will be Friday, February 26, 2021, at Houston Funeral Home from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Graveside services will be at Oxford Memorial Cemetery in Oxford, Mississippi at 2:00 P.M. Gloria`s brother-in-law, Tim Ashley will be officiating. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. Mrs. Clay is survived by her son, Chris (Laura) Clay of Bonney Lake, WA; her daughter, Brooke (Jeff) Neal of Brandon, MS; her sister, Pam (Tim) Ashley of Florence, Al; her grandchildren, Drew and Kendyl Neal, Ashley, Hannah, and Olivia Clay; her nieces and nephews, Ty (Brittany) Ashley, Katy (Lucas) Orr, and Amber Ashley; her great- nephews, Sam, Silas, Smith Ashley, and Carter Orr; her great- nieces, Mira Grace Ashley and Ivy Orr. Mrs. Clay was preceded in death by her parents, James T. Caffey and Audrey S. Caffey, and her husband, Donald M. Clay. Pallbearers are Tony Uhiren, Thomas Howell, Jack Pumphrey, Caleb Tabb, David Smith, and Russell Thomas. Honorary Pallbearers are Ty Ashley, Lucas Orr, and the "Bridge Club Girls"- Debbie Allen, Pam Carson, Marty Ishee, Barbara Sue Fleming, Carol Koutroulis, Ann Landrum, Rose Lyles, Barbara McCullough, Jennifer Mooneyham, and Anita Yarbrough. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Houston First Baptist Church "Together We Grow" 201 West Madison Street Houston, MS 38851 Or Houston Carnegie Library "Friends of the library" 105 West Madison Street Houston, MS 38851 **The family has asked that social distancing and CDC Guidelines be kept in mind. Please bring your mask. If you do not have one, Houston Funeral Home will provide you with one. ** The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.facebook.com/houstonfuneralhome1910 Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
