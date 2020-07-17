ABERDEEN -- Jessie Lee Clay, 85, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Care Center of Aberdeen in Aberdeen. Services will be on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11 AM at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 10-11 AM at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery.

