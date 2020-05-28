Merhundrew Clay, 48, passed away Friday, May 23, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, TN. He was born on Sept. 18, 1971, in Monroe County to James Robert & Lucille Clay. A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Mt. Union M. B. Church Cemetery with Rev. Andrew Kelly, officiating. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements. Visitation will be Saturday, May 30, 2020, from 2-5:00 p.m. at Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel in Amory.

