Barbara Talley Clayton, 83, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born October 12, 1938 in New Albany to Lesley Clay Gaines and Opal Olena Robbins Gaines. She was a homemaker and a retired factory worker. She loved her family and family-time. She enjoyed gardening and canning. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School. Funeral services will be 3:30p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church with Bro. Lee Graham and Bro. Gerald Finley officiating. Burial will be at the Bethel Cemetery. She is survived by three daughters, Anita Canerdy (Jimmy), Teresa Williams and Pamela Mooneyham; nine grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marlyn Clayton; and a sister, Magdalene Willard. Visitation will start at 2:00p.m. Friday, November 19, 2021 and will continue untill the start of the service, all at Bethel Baptist Church. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
