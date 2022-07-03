Bonnie Faye Clayton, 90, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 at The Meadows in Fulton. She was born June 15, 1932 in Clarksdale to Dewey and Maudie Russell. She worked as a telephone operator for many years and later as a caregiver. Bonnie was a member of Allens Chapel Methodist Church. Always staying busy, she loved being outdoors taking care of her yard and flowers and going for walks. Bonnie leaves behind four children, Lorrie Chunn (Dale) of Mooreville, Lynn Clayton (Wesley Rinehart) of Plantersville, Ken Clayton (Kay) and Sheila Clayton, all of Mooreville; four grandchildren, Kody Clayton (Christy), Karly Spires (Jimmy), Chris Chunn and Kaleb Chunn; great-granddaughter, Kaylee Clayton; a sister, Juanice Hooker; and a brother, R. L. Russell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Clayton; three brothers, Neubern, Robert, and Warner Russell; and four sisters, Marjorie Hooker, Mary Kelly, Glenese Stedman, and Barbara Jacobsen. Visitation will be 12 until 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services celebrating Bonnie's life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Jefferson Street chapel with Bro. Robert McCoy and Bro. Russell Fletcher officiating. Burial will be in Gilvo Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kaleb Chunn, Chris Chunn, Kody Clayton, Rickey Hooker, Dennis Westmoreland, and Buddy Bowden. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
