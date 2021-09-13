Carolyn Clayton passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. She was 80 years old. Carolyn was born on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1941, to Marlin and Maggie Curtis Evans. She worked several years for the Lee County Chancery Clerk's Office. When a tragic personal experience changed her life, Carolyn channeled her energy by starting a nonprofit organization, Survival Incorporated. This advocacy for victim's rights championed the cause of many families and individuals in the state of Mississippi and brought positive changes to laws affecting those touched by violent crime. Her efforts did not go unnoticed and she was awarded Victims Advocate of the Year. Carolyn brought much comfort into the lives of so many. In recent years, Carolyn has enjoyed many satisfying activities such as attending auctions and yard sales, taking care of her flowers and watching the butterflies attracted to them, and of course spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was married to Joe Clayton for 58 years who passed away only two months prior. She was a member of Doty Chapel Baptist Church Carolyn leaves behind two sons, Brad Clayton and his wife, Jeni, of Shannon and Rob Clayton of Guntown; four grandchildren, Nikki Lyle and husband, Matt, Kattie Clayton, Jack Clayton, and Carson Clayton; niece, Mindi Guin and husband, Stevie; nephews, Jessie Steward, Matt Clayton and wife, Donna, Clay Clayton and wife, Lisa; and brother-in-law, Jerry Clayton and wife, Tula. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe; her daughter, Amy Clayton; sister, Martha Jo Lindsey; a grandson, Jamie Gillentine; and a very special friend, Jo Anderson. Visitation for Carolyn will be 4 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo and will continue from 1 until 2 p.m. Wednesday. A private family graveside service will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box, 2177, Tupelo MS 38803. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.