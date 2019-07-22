NETTLETON -- Carter Delane "Gummy Bear" Clayton, INFANT, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at NMMC Women's Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, July 23 at 3 PM at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory. Visitation will be on 1:30 - 2:50 PM at at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Jones Chapel Cemetery.

