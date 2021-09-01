Mrs. Cheryl Flurry Clayton, 64, met her maker, Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from North Mississippi Medical Center, following a hard fight with covid-19 for her family. She was born June 14, 1957 in Tupelo, MS to Charles Flurry and Doris Faye VanBuskirk Flurry. She married Benny Eugene Clayton, April 30, 1974 after his many attempts to distract her from her studies on his motorcycle; they shared 47 years together. Cheryl was a Christian lady who believed the full gospel of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She prayed daily for those she loved. She enjoyed being a homemaker, having the greatest love for her family. She was a devoted and loving wife, wonderful mother, sister, and grandmother. She was a great cook, sharing her dishes with family, friends, and nursing homes. Cheryl kept up with current and social events around the area. Survivors include the love of her life, Benny Clayton of Nettleton; parents, Charles Flurry (Dorothy) of Nettleton and Dorist Faye VanBuskirk of Shannon; son, Dylan Clayton of their home; daughter, Cayla Clayton Moak (James) of Eupora; brothers, Jimmy David Capps of Houlka, and Gary Flurry (Tammie) of Nettleton; sister, Sheila Dykes (David) of Amory; grandson, ValenMoak of Eupora, and a host of beloved extended family. She was preceded in death by her grandmother who raised her, Ella Mae VanBuskirk; sister, Donna Gay Harlow, and brother, Terry Flurry; her beloved son, Dakota Clayton who saw the face of Jesus, August 17, 2021. A graveside service celebrating Cheryl's life will be at 2:30 p.m., Friday, September 3, 2021 at Jones Chapel Cemetery in Nettleton, with Bro. Ben Raper and Bro. Eddie Clayton officiating. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Pallbearers will be Levi Dykes, Dusty Dykes, Brandon Clayton, Steven Clayton, Timothy Clayton, Danny Raper, Quinton Hankins, Cass McComb, and Robbie Ross.
