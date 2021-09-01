Mr. Dakota Eugene Clayton, 28, saw the eyes of his maker, Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born into this life March 19, 1993 in Tupelo, MS to his loving parents, Benny Clayton and Cheryl Flurry Clayton. Dakota was a graduate of Nettleton High School and was employed by Waste Management as a customer service representative. Dakota was a professional bass guitarist; a talent he knew was a gift from God. He enjoyed traveling all over the U.S. playing in the band, Seeking Seven. He was a friend to everyone and greatly enjoyed gaming online with friends from all over. Dakota, meaning friend, said it all. He was truly a humble and sweet man who loved his family dearly. He was a fanatic of all types of sports to include MSU Bulldogs, The Steelers, The Penguins, and Celtics, just to mention a few. Survivors include his father, Benny Clayton of Nettleton; brother, Dylan Clayton of Nettleton and sister, Cayla Clayton Moak of Eupora; nephew, Valen Moak of Eupora; grandparents, Charles Flurry (Dorothy) of Nettleton and Doris Faye VanBuskirk of Shannon; a host of beloved extended family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Stella Louise and Wiley H. Clayton and rejoicing in heaven with his mother, Cheryl Clayton, who met her maker, Wednesday, September 1, 2021. A graveside service celebrating Dakota's life will be at 2:30 PM, Friday, September 3, 2021 at Jones Chapel Cemetery in Nettleton, MS with Bro. Ben Raper and Bro. Eddie Clayton officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 12 PM to 2 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Pallbearers will be Levi Dykes, Dusty Dykes, Brandon Clayton, Steven Clayton, Timothy Clayton, Danny Raper, Quinton Hankins, Cass McComb, and Robbie Ross.
