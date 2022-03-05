Drew West Clayton, Sr., 58, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Tupelo, Mississippi after bravely fighting to recover from injuries sustained in a car accident in 2018. He was born on September 26, 1963, to Ottis Nathaniel Clayton and Carol Williams Clayton Burch. Drew grew up in Byhalia, Mississippi, and was a 1981 graduate of Marshall Academy in Holly Springs. Continuing his education at Mississippi State University, Drew received a degree in Business Administration in 1985. While at Mississippi State, he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and at the time of his death was a member of their House Corporation. In 1986 he married Lori Anne Laney of Pascagoula, Mississippi, and they are the parents of three sons. After living in Corinth for 11 years, Drew and Lori moved to Tupelo in 1998, where Drew resided until his death. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and active in the Asbury Sunday School Class. Upon completion of college, Drew was employed by Yellow Freight Corporation where he remained a dedicated and loyal employee for 33 years. At the time of his accident, he was Regional Terminal Manager. Drew was an avid sportsman and especially enjoyed hunting and spending time with family and friends at the family deer camp. He faithfully cheered for his MSU Bulldogs, with special pride when sons Reed and Tate played MSU basketball. His Ole Miss friends received many good-natured jokes after the rivals competed whether the Bulldogs won or lost! Drew's love and support for his family, loyal friendship, self-deprecating sense of humor and joking nature will be sorely missed but will live on in the hearts of his family and wide circle of friends. A Service of Death and Resurrection will be held today, Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 3:00PM at First United Methodist Church, Tupelo with Rev. Andy Ray, the Rev. Dr. Embra Jackson, Rev. David Shumaker and Rev. Smith Lilley officiating. Interment will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until service time in Wesley Hall. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Drew is survived by Lori; sons, Drew West Clayton, Jr. (Kayla) of Tupelo; Reed Burgess Clayton (Morgan) of Tupelo and Tate Williams Clayton of Oxford; three grandchildren, Drew West Clayton, III, Ainsley Anne Clayton and Laney Caroline Clayton; his siblings, Mims Clayton (Barbie) of Memphis, Van Clayton (Kelli) of Madden, MS, Manny Burch (Betty) of Holly Springs, Paul Burch (Barbara) of Mt. Pleasant, MS and Becky Burch House (Kenneth) of Decatur, AL; several nieces and nephews and their families; fatherin-law and mother-in-law, Bob and Jean Laney of Tupelo; special friend, Graham Sowers and special cousin, Vickie McAnally. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS. 38802 or to First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 854, Tupelo, MS. 38802. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
