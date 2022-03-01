Geraldine Clayton, 76, of Mooreville, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born December 8, 1945 to Homer Eddie Bates and Minnie Hester Bates. She was the most selfless and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved sacrificially, always putting others before herself. She was a quiet lady and anyone who knew her loved her. She was a member of Grace Memorial Baptist Church. She devotedly served her Lord Jesus Christ, loved her church, and church family. She not only talked about her faith, she lived it every day. She always made sure her children were in church and knew Christ. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, John Clayton of Mooreville; three daughters, Debbie Yant (Mitchell), Angie Garrett (Barry), and Pam Dobbs (Eric); five grandchildren, Kimberly Brock (Curtis), Jonathon Yant (Anna), April Reich (TJ), Dena Hopkins (Maverick), Taylor Hardin (John Robert Bishop); nine great grandchildren, Anna Grace Clemons, Mollie Clemons, Easton Brock, Lynleigh Yant, Addison Reich, Madi Reich, Rylee Hopkins, Mackenzie Long, and Ivy Jane Long; three nephews, Greg Bates (Sharon), Keith Bates, and Shane Bates; and one special friend, Ms. Dorothy Humphres. She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Eddie Bates and Leon Bates. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am Thursday, March 3, 2022 in the chapel. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Jonathon Yant, TJ Reich, Barry Garrett, Curtis Brock, John Robert Bishop, and Maverick Hopkins. Honorary pallbearers will be Mitchell Yant and Eric Dobbs. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Grace Memorial Baptist Church Youth Camp: 3035 Hwy 178 Tupelo, MS 38804
