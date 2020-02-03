Grace T. Clayton, 92, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. She retired from the advertising department of the NE Mississippi Daily Journal. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Jackie Clayton(Karen) of Tupelo, MS; her grandsons, Josh Clayton(Emily) of Clinton, MS and John Clayton(Bayley) of Dallas, TX; her granddaughter, Jessica Clayton of Tupelo, MS; four great-grandchildren, Sibley and Linus Clayton of Dallas, TX and Thomas and Charlotte Clayton of Clinton, MS. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Clayton and an infant son and daughter. Services will be Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Melvin Crawley officiating. Burial will follow in Immanuel Church Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: her nephews and great nephews: Vernon Clayton, Shane Clayton, Larry McCord, Jeff McCord, Jacob McCord, and Dylan McCord. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 5, 11AM until service time.
