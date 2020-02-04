PONTOTOC - Grace T. Clayton, 92, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. She retired from the advertising department of the NE Mississippi Daily Journal. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Jackie Clayton (Karen) of Tupelo, MS; siblings, Eleanor Spradling (Bud), Trenton; John Thomason, New Albany; Marilyn Cooper (Jim), Wilmington; her grandsons, Josh Clayton (Emily) of Clinton, MS and John Clayton (Bayley) of Dallas, TX; her granddaughter, Jessica Clayton of Tupelo, MS; four great-grandchildren, Sibley and Linus Clayton of Dallas, TX and Thomas and Charlotte Clayton of Clinton, MS. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Clayton and an infant son and daughter; sisters, Marie Brown, Mildred McCord, and Virginia Lindsey; and parents, Erschel and Mamie Thomason. Services will be Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 2 PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Melvin Crawley officiating. Burial will follow in Immanuel Church Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: her nephews and great nephews: Vernon Clayton, Shane Clayton, Larry McCord, Jeff McCord, Jacob McCord, and Bill West. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 5, 11 AM until service time.
