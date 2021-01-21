Holly Gail Adams Clayton, 69, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center - Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 24, 2021 from12:00 pm until the service hour at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory. Burial will follow at Hatley Cemetery, Hatley, MS.

