Janice Kay Hall Clayton, 68, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born January 31, 1953 in Shelby County, TN to William Charlie "Dub" Hall and Glennie Lee Hall. She was a thirty-year retired nurse, having worked at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany and as a travel nurse in California. She was a Christian woman and a member of Wallerville Baptist Church and "Women of Wallerville." She loved her church and church family. She loved her family dearly and her grandchildren were her world. She was a very loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Funeral services will be at 4:00p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Johnny Rakestraw, Bro. Clayton Wanner, Bro. Neal Vick and Jaxon Jones. Burial will be at Wallerville Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Charles E. Clayton; a daughter, Tina Wanner (Jamie); two sisters, Kathy Hodges and Marqueta Hall (Michelle); a brother, Greg Hall (Peggy); two sisters-in-law, Lisa Hall and Ann Hall; and five grandchildren: Clayton Wanner (Victoria), Jaxon Jones, Marly Kayt Wanner, Kaylee Jones and Jasper Wanner. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Dana Clayton; a sister, Linda Carter; and two brothers, Larry Hall and Wayne Hall. Visitation will be Friday, April 23, 2021 from 1:00p.m. until service time at the funeral home. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
