Renold Wallace "Butch Bear" Clayton JR, 66, of Mantachie passed away in this home on Friday, April 30, 2021. Renold was a fun loving man who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being with his friends. He was a member of the Lost Corner Hunting Club. Renold had received a business degree at Mississippi State and worked previously as a machine operator for MTD Itawamba, in the Carolina community. Being an experienced machinist he also worked for several companies which included Super Sagless, Wiggington Machine Works, Furniture and Metal. He was disabled in 2001 and lived in his home with his faithful dog Buddy. He was born to Reynold W. Clayton SR and Mary Ellen Loden on May 13, 1954 in Waukegan, Illinois. He is survived by his mother - Mary Ellen of Mantachie, one sister- Betty Brown (Larry) of Tupelo, one brother- David Clayton (Donna) of Mantachie, and a good friend who was his caregiver for four years, Nick Graham. Renold was preceded in death by his father- Renold W Clayton SR . Graveside services will be at Walton Cemetery on Wed May 12, 2021. In Lieu of flowers please send your contributions to your favorite Charity in memory of Renold Clayton Jr. Our family at Associated are honored to serve the family of Renold W. Clayton JR and our prayers and condolences go out to the entire family. If you would like to leave your condolences, please click on the "Tribute Wall' on our website associatedfuneral.com. ASSOCIATED FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION - TUPELO was in charge of arrangements.
