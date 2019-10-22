Laverne Clayton, 83, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family. She was born in Chickasaw County June 28, 1936 to Samuel Lee and Hattie Mae Mason McKinney. She graduated as Valedictorian from Mooreville High School. On October 2, 1981, she married Ray Clayton. She worked as Chief Grade Recorder for the University of Mississippi, secretary for the State of Mississippi Unemployment Service and Executive Secretary at FMC Corporation. Laverne enjoyed cross stitching, traveling and square dancing with her husband. She was a member of Eggville Free Will Baptist Church. Her family includes her husband, Ray Clayton; two sons, Lee Cayson and Steve Cayson (deceased); two step-sons, Craig Clayton and Jason Clayton and his wife, Alicia; five grandchildren, Leah Norman, Katie Cayson, Heather Cayson, John David Cayson and Brian Cayson; great-granddaughter, Eleanor; great-grandson, Ashton Clayton; parents, Samuel Lee McKinney (deceased) and Hattie Mae McKinney (deceased); three deceased sisters, Emma Bell King and her husband, Lewis, Mary Ethel Moore and her husband, Harvey and Ruth Wright and her husband, Earnest Eugene; three deceased brothers, James McKinney, Luther McKinney and his wife, Josephine and John Lee McKinney; and eight nieces and nephews, Robert McKinney and his wife, Terri, Mary McKinney Ward, Lewis Jr. King and his wife, Ruby, Russell King and his wife, Robin, Diana Mitts and her husband, Doug, Eugene Wright, Tom Moore and his wife, Natalie and Betty Ruth Moore Pittman and her husband, Jim. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Eggville Free Will Baptist Church. Services honoring her life will be 3 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Eggville Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Gerald Gann officiating. Graveside services will follow in Eggville Cemetery. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be John Webb, Roy McCollum, Robert Patterson, Tracy Byrd, Chris Whitehead and Lynn Turner. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.