Jerald Wayne Clayton, Sr., 67, of Nettleton, MS. Passed away with his family by his side on May 19, 2021. He was born in Baldwyn, MS on January 22, 1954. Jerald loved going camping, riding the horse and buggy, spending time with family and friends. He loved talking about the Bible and his faith meant the most to him. He was a co-founder of The Professors of Jesus Name Community Church of Nettleton and he was Apostolic. He loved grilling out with his family. His big thing he loved to do was fussing at his grand-daughter, Maggie, and his daughter-in-law, Amanda, before God called her home to be with him. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Clayton, of 46 years, of Nettleton; sons, Jerald Clayton, Jr., of Nettleton, and Scotty Clayton, of Nettleton, MS; four grandchildren, Jerald (Jessica) Clayton, of Nettleton, Maggie (Jeremiah) McNeese, of Amory, Danny (Tarma) Clayton, of Tory Sereniti Crossen of Nettleton; six great-grandchildren, Hadley Clayton, Carter Delane Clayton, Maddox Clayton, Baby Clayton #4, Kaia Clayton, Paxton Manden Wayne "Pac Man"; several nieces and nephews; three brothers, Eddie (Tina) Clayton, Marty (Nina) Clayton, and Benny (Cherl) Clayton, all of Nettleton; special friends, Donnie Hampton, Cindy Jackson and Steve Parker. The family would like to extend an extra special thank you to Steven Clayton, Nathan Clayton, Andrew Randolph, Will Riley, Brandon Clayton, Katie Riley, Christy Randolph and Timothy Clayton for all their extra help and taking care of him, during his last years. He was preceded in death by his mom, Stella Louis Clayton; dad, Wiley Hopkins Clayton; sister, Linda Cooper; twin brother, Jerry Clayton; brother, Glenn Clayton; daughter-in-law, Amanda Clayton; great-grandson, Carter Delane Clayton; and nephew, Larry Presley. He loved to hang out with Joey and Kim Presley and their bunch: Jessica, Dallas, Dakota, and Dada. Jerald loved everyone he met including Earl and Gena Archie of Water Valley. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 2:00 pm, at The Professors of Jesus Name Community Church, Nettleton, MS, with Bro. Eddie Clayton and Bro. Mathew Clayton officiating. Burial will follow in Jones Chapel Cemetery, Nettleton, MS with Pallbearers being B.J. Pearson, Daniel Pearson, Dallas Presley, Brandon Clayton, Steven Clayton, Timothy Clayton, and Nathan Clayton. Honorary pallbearer will be Joey Presley. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday evening at the Church, in Nettleton, starting at 5:30 pm.
