BELMONT, MS -- Syble Lynette Sparks Clayton, 76, passed away Friday, May 01, 2020, at Gilmore Medical Center in Amory, MS. Graveside services will be on Sunday, May 3, 2 p.m. at Hopewell Keys Cemetery, Dorsey, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, May 3, 12-1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Hopewell Keys Cemetery, Dorsey, MS. Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.