Syble Lynette Sparks Clayton, 76, of Belmont, MS went to be with the Lord on Friday morning, May 1, 2020. Syble was born on January 15, 1944 to Ross and Bernice Sparks in Belmont, MS. She spent her early married life in Dorsey, MS and later in Belmont, MS. She was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church in Belmont but also enjoyed worship and fellowship at Greenwood Baptist in Dorsey. Syble was well loved in her small town of Belmont. She was an exceptional wife and mother who cared deeply for her family and community. She lived a life of great faith and her love for the Lord was apparent in all she did and to all who knew her. Graveside services will be Sunday, May 3, 2 p.m. at Hopewell Keys Cemetery, Dorsey, MS with Bro. Glenn Bridgmon officiating. Burial will be in Hopewell Keys Cemetery, Dorsey, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by two children - Jan Clayton and Susan Clayton Parr (David); eight grandchildren - Abby Clayton (Leland), Dakota Clayton, Brody Clayton, Chloe Clayton, Layla Clayton, Kayla Clayton, Lauraleigh Syble Parr and Lilah Parr; two sisters - Wanda Sparks Winsted and Ann Sparks Elrod and four brothers - Clyne Sparks (Shirley), Phillip Sparks (Bonnie), W.C. Sparks (Teresa) and Ricky Sparks (Diane); a brother-in-law-Thomas Clayton; two sisters-in-law-Bettye Clayton Baughn and Julia Sparks and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, L.Q. Clayton and Ed Clement and two sons, Andy Ross Clayton and Craig Alan Clayton; two brothers-Harold Sparks and Ralph Sparks and a brother-in-law-Russell Clayton. Pallbearers will be Josh Elrod, Jake Elrod, Ronnie Cook, Ted Sparks, Mark Chumbley and Gary "Sluggo" Page. Visitation will be Sunday, May 3, 12-1 p.m.at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
