UNION COUNTY -- Tommy Dale Clayton, 60, passed away Monday, October 05, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Friday, October 9 at 10 AM at The Memory Chapel Of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Carelocated at the intersection of Hwy 30 and w. Bankhead. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 8 from 6 PM to 8 PM at New Albnay Funeral & Cremaion Care. Burial will follow at Faith Church Cemetery in Myrtle.

