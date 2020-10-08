Tommy Dale Clayton, 60, lifelong resident of Hickory Flat, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford following a brief illness. Funeral Services for Mr. Clayton will be at 10 AM Friday, October 9 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Bro. Shane Ray will officiate and burial will follow in the Faith Church Cemetery near Myrtle. Tommy was born June 29, 1960 in Natchez, MS, the son of the late Leo and Mary Frances Allen Clayton. He attended Potts Camp Public School System and was employed in the lumber industry for over 30 years. He was currently employed on a sod farm where he was able to enjoy his love for being out doors. An ordained minister of the apostolic faith and a faithful member of Faith Assembly of God in Myrtle, MS, Mr. Clayton was full of laughter and cheer. He loved to share that joy with others and used it to touch all our lives. Visitation will continue until service at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Survivors include his wife Lisa Clayton, his children Wendy Sanders (Jason), Felicia Clayton (Cory Rakestraw) and Jonathan Clayton (Cherie), his step children, Felicia Harrison and Carla Bailey, a brother, Ricky Clayton (Deborah), four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, four step grandchildren, one step great grandchild, a host of nieces and nephews and two special nieces. He was also preceded in death by a brother, James Clayton, his former wife and the mother of his children, Belinda Clayton and his rainbow grandchildren whom he now holds for the first time. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Clayton family at nafuneralsandcremations.com(662)539-7000
