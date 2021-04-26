Gene Clement, 89, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at his daughter's residence in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 4 PM at Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 2 PM- service time at Holland, Tupelo.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.