Patsy Davis Clement, 76, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at her residence in Belmont, MS. Services will be on Saturday, April 24, 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 24, 12-2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Belmont City Cemetery, Belmont, MS.

