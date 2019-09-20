Jean Clements, 89, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born on September 15, 1930, to Delma and Pearl Pritchard in Randolph, Mississippi. She was a long-time employee of Shannon's Jewelers and Shannon & Graham Eye Clinic in Pontotoc, Mississippi. She was a member of Carey Springs Baptist Church, where she served as a Ladies Sunday School teacher for many years. Prior to this, she was a faithful leader in the Children's Department at First Baptist Church of Pontotoc. She found much joy in sharing her creative gifts with others through art, calligraphy, and baking. She loved her family, friends, and special neighbors, and took great pleasure in afternoon visits and coffee. She was affectionately known as "Aunt Jean" by many, regardless of relation. The funeral service will be at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Junior Ritchie officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. She was preceded in death by her parents, Delma and Pearl Pritchard; her husband Ray Clements; her sister, Kathleen Ramsey and her husband Louis H. "Lou" Ramsey, all of Pontotoc. Survivors include nephew Larry Ramsey and his wife, Connie, of Pontotoc; niece Leigh Ann Ross and her husband, Brendan, of Jackson, MS; great nephew Logan Ramsey and his wife Lauren of Cincinnati, OH; and great niece Mary Charles Ramsey of Florence, AL. Other family who preceded her in death include her husband Ray's siblings, Raymond Clements, Rex Clements, Robert Clements, Roy Clements, Russell Clements, and Ruby Parham; niece Charlene Ware; and nephew John Robert Clements. She is survived by sister-in-law Rachel Philips and nieces and nephews Kay Aycock, Jean Boldreghini, Jerry Clements, Richard Clements, Ricky Clements, Randy McCaleb, Scott McCaleb, Shelia McCaleb, Ken Parham, and Richey Parham. The family extends our sincere thanks to Melanie Roberts, Peggy Lauderdale, and Kay Berry who cared so lovingly and faithfully for our Aunt Jean. Pallbearers will be Jerry Bell, Donald Brown, Daniel Conlee, Hunter Fooshee, Taylor Health, William Holcomb, Ricky Miller, and Chad Phillips.
