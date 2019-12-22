Our loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Deborah Dimple Mauney Clemmer, 62, lifelong resident of Tippah County, departed this life in the comfort of her home on Saturday morning, December 21, 2019 following a brief illness. Funeral Services remembering the beautiful life of Mrs. Clemmer will be at 2 PM Tuesday, December 23 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Latch officiating. Private burial will be in the Lowry Cemetery near Ripley. Mrs. Clemmer was born January 18, 1975 in Ripley, the daughter of the late Lee Lawrence and Mattie Etta Roberson Mauney. She was a 1975 graduate of Pine Grove High School, continued her education at Northeast Mississippi Community College and received her Licensed Practical Nurse degree in 1992. On May 25, 1957, Mrs. Clemmer married her beloved husband of 44 years, Andy Reece Clemmer who survives. She was a valued employee of Tippah County Hospital for a number of years before retiring. After retirement, Mrs. Clemmer continued her passion for nursing and caring for others at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center as long as health permitted. A faithful member of West Ripley Baptist Church, Mrs. Clemmer will be remembered for the love she had for her family, her church family and the many friends she made during her career. A kind, caring person who loved humor, favorite pleasures included crafts, baking, cooking, shopping and her ultimate getaway.....the beach. Visitation will continue today until service time at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to her husband, memories will be shared by her children, Andrea Hebert (Harold) and Jeffery Clemmer (Ashley), both of Ripley, one sister, Georgia Hodges (Roy) of Dumas, four brothers, Danny Mauney (Joyce) of Dry Creek, Bobby Mauney (Cathy), Eddie Mauney (Joy) and Kipper Mauney (Joy), all of Ripley, nine grandchildren,one great granddaughter, a special friend, Angie Burton and a host of nieces and nephews. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Clemmer family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
