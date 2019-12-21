TIPPAH COUNTY -- Deborah "Dimple" Mauney Clemmer, 62, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at her residence in Ripley. Services will be on Monday, December 23 at 2 Pm at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 22 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lowry Cemetery.

