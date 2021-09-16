Dorothy Fern Clemmer Azlin, 81, died Wednesday, September 15. She was born November 16, 1939, in Philadelphia, PA., to Norman Clemmer and Edith Weidner. She was a member of Pinedale Church of The Lord Jesus Christ and a housewife. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 18, at Christian Rest Methodist Church with Bro. Terrell Permenter and Bro. Donnie Williams officiating. Burial will be in Christian Rest Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband: William 'Bill' Azlin; 3 daughters: Barbara Willman (Paul) of Boyertown, PA., Carol Haga (Scott) of Douglasville, PA., and Debra Ludwick (James) of Pughtown, PA.; 1 step-daughter: Carol Alsup (Robert) of Hendersonville, TN.; 2 sons: William Walters of Kila, MT., and Richard Walters (Joanne) of Bechtelsville, PA.; 1 step-son: Billy Azlin (Honor) of Pearl, MS.; 2 sisters: Shirley May Styer and Mary Ann Lewiski; 2 brothers: Kenneth Clemmer and Russell Clemmer; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and 1 son: Roger Walters. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 18, at Christian Rest Methodist Church. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
