TUPELO -- Lee Clemmer, 45, passed away Wednesday, March 04, 2020, at Sunflower County in MS. Services will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 @ 11 am at Green Street Church of Christ, 1018 N. Green Street, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4-6 pm at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Porter's Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. " A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.