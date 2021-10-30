Richard "Dick" Clemmer

Richard Lee "Dick" Clemmer, Jr. passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. He was 87 years old. Born August 3, 1934 in Chalybeate, he was the son of Richard Lee Clemmer Sr. and Maude Jennings Clemmer. Immediately following his high school graduation, Dick began his career as an airplane mechanic in the United States Air Force, serving proudly all over the US and many countries overseas until his retirement in 1971. It was then he and his wife, Lynn, settled in Tupelo. He owned and operated Westside Lawnmower and Welding for many years. He was a past president of the Lee County Shrine Club and a member of the Hamasa Shriners. Dick was also very artistic and enjoyed woodworking projects and carving, as well as vegetable gardening. He leaves behind his son, Danny Lee Clemmer of Tupelo; his daughter-in-law, Julie Clemmer of Tupelo; his granddaughter, Amanda Cordle and her husband, Mike of Knoxville, Tennessee; a sister, Peggy Koons and her husband, Ron, of Bradenton, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 62 years, Lynn Hickman Clemmer; and a sister, Polly Clemmer. Visitation for Dick will be 4 until 7 p.m. Sunday, October 31, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Rev. Jim Holcomb officiating. Burial with Masonic Rites and Military Honors will follow at Lee Memorial Park. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

