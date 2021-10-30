Richard Lee "Dick" Clemmer, Jr. passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. He was 87 years old. Born August 3, 1934 in Chalybeate, he was the son of Richard Lee Clemmer Sr. and Maude Jennings Clemmer. Immediately following his high school graduation, Dick began his career as an airplane mechanic in the United States Air Force, serving proudly all over the US and many countries overseas until his retirement in 1971. It was then he and his wife, Lynn, settled in Tupelo. He owned and operated Westside Lawnmower and Welding for many years. He was a past president of the Lee County Shrine Club and a member of the Hamasa Shriners. Dick was also very artistic and enjoyed woodworking projects and carving, as well as vegetable gardening. He leaves behind his son, Danny Lee Clemmer of Tupelo; his daughter-in-law, Julie Clemmer of Tupelo; his granddaughter, Amanda Cordle and her husband, Mike of Knoxville, Tennessee; a sister, Peggy Koons and her husband, Ron, of Bradenton, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 62 years, Lynn Hickman Clemmer; and a sister, Polly Clemmer. Visitation for Dick will be 4 until 7 p.m. Sunday, October 31, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Rev. Jim Holcomb officiating. Burial with Masonic Rites and Military Honors will follow at Lee Memorial Park. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.