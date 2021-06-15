Erma Lee Clemons was born to Nathaniel and Lucy Clemons in Memphis, TN on November 17, 1939. "Nee" was brought up to love the Lord by his loving parents and attended Mt. Moriah Holiness Church in Guntown, MS as a child. He attended D.T. Cox High School in Pontotoc, MS where he was a star football player. "Nee" was united in holy matrimony to Jimmie Davis in September 1965 in Chicago, IL. He had a substantial forty (40) year career as a factory employee with Crane Core Manufacturers in Chicago, IL. He retired with an outstanding reputation as an honored and valued employee. Erma departed this life on Monday, June 7, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center. He leaves to cherish his memory his two daughters Valerie (Jeffery) and Veronica of Chicago, IL; two sisters Elder Mary Clemons, Magnolia Wiseman, and one sister in law, Catherine, all of Belden, MS; four grandchildren Jamark, Timothy, Shaconda, Lavonte and twelve great-grandchildren, all of Chicago, IL; special friend Johnny Smith and many other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life Service* will be held Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 11:00am at The Chapel of N.L. Jones Funeral Home. * Family members only. Social distancing and mask required.* Walk-thru Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 4-6 pm at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook@N.L.Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
