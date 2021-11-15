Rebekah Clemons, age 76, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born February 6, 1945 to Buster and Ivy Lou Brewer Brown. Rebekah and her late husband Alvis Clemons founded C & C Machine and worked side by side for many years until retirement. She was a very artistic lady, she had a talent for making stained glass windows, jewelry, and ceramics, wood burning and oil paintings and was an avid antique collector. Her many beautiful creations will live on with her family for generations. Services will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jay Stanley officiating. The graveside service will be at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Clarkson Cemetery in Webster County, MS. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her two sons, Mark Clemons and wife Becky and Wesley Clemons; a half-sister, Carolyn Richburg; two sisters-in-law, Dot Daniel and Wilma Daniel; two grandchildren, Chris Clemons and Allison Cox. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; a grandson, Scott Clemons; a sister, Mary Jo Williams and three brothers, Thomas Edward Brown, George Daniel and Joe Daniel. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10 to 11 AM at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
