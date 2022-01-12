David Arnold Cleveland, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. David was born February 7, 1951 in Fulton to Arnold Cleveland and Edna Avalene Credille Cleveland. He was a Belmont High School and South Georgia Technical College in Americus, Georgia graduate. David honorably served, as an Officer, in the United States Navy from 1972 until 1977. During his time serving, David took his skeet shooting talents and won the skeet shoot against the marines in Albany, Georgia. The General was not happy a sailor beat his Marines. Following his service he graduated from The University of Mississippi Pharmacy School in 1982. David retired after 33 years as a Pharmacist at the North Mississippi Medical Center. On July 24, 1976, David married the love of his life the former Sheila June Wright in Albany, Georgia. David was an avid deer hunter; he especially enjoyed hunting in Belmont with his brothers. He also enjoyed cooking, wood working, gardening, and listening to oldies music. David was a family man with a great sense of humor and big heart. David is survived by his wife Sheila J. Cleveland; two daughters, Jennifer Arnette Cleveland Ridgway and her husband, Bradford, of Saltillo, and Cheryl Lynnette Cleveland Keokominh and her husband, Pon, of Tupelo; two granddaughters, Callie June and Caitlyn Elizabeth Keokominh; sister, Linda Reed of Belmont; brother, Donald Cleveland and his wife, Barbara, of Belmont; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Arnold and Edna Cleveland; sister, Mary Catherine Cleveland; brother, Ronald Cleveland; and one infant brother. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service time Friday, January 14, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. A celebration of David's life will be 6 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues. Masks are suggested during visitations and services. Memorials may be made to Tupelo Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
